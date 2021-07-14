Atlanta Golf Course Shooting Suspect Knew 2 Victims Through Drug Trade: Report
The man who allegedly shot and killed three men found on a suburban Atlanta golf course last month knew two of his victims through the drug trade, a friend of the alleged shooter tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Bryan Rhoden, 23, shot and killed Henry Valdez, 46, Paul Pierson, 76, and Gene Siller, 41, according to police, and an unnamed source told the Journal-Constitution that Rhoden had been connected with Valdez and Pierson in the past. Rhoden, who has been charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and two of kidnapping, knew Valdez through the cannabis business, according to his associate Alejandro Guerrero in Los Angeles. Siller, police said, likely died after witnessing a crime while working on the Kennesaw Pinetree Country Club golf course.www.thedailybeast.com
