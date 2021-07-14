Victoria records EIGHT new cases linked to Sydney removalists amid fears THOUSANDS of Melburnians were exposed to Covid after positive case visited the MCG and a busy shopping centre

Victoria has recorded eight new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with half of them linked to a single apartment block, while 2,000 footy fans have been put on high-alert after being exposed at the MCG.

The state's COVID-19 Response Commander Jeroen Weimar confirmed the new cases were discovered in the early hours after identifying one new case on Tuesday night.

Four of the cases were linked to the Ariele Apartments in the inner-west Melbourne suburb of Maribyrnong, after infected removalists from Sydney worked at the complex late last week.

A resident of the building aged in his 60s, as well as his parents aged 89 and 90, have all tested positive.

Three other new cases are from another apartment in the building. The two infected apartments are on the same floor.

Thousands of supporters in the members section of the MCG at the Carlton vs Geelong game on Saturday have been identified as close contacts and are now isolating after a person infected with the virus attended the game.

The person in attendance also visited Highpoint Shopping Centre on July 9, with Dr Weimar saying more exposure sites will be announced today.

'I appreciate this will be concerning news to the people in that (Maribyrnong building,' the Covid-19 Response Commander said.

'The next two days are critical... we are right on the heels of this outbreak.'

Dr Weimar said it has been a 'frustrating and challenging' process interviewing the removalists as they attempt to identify further exposure sites and close contacts.

'Well they're not being deliberately forthcoming, let me put it that way,' he said.

Level 2 of the MCC Members' Reserve has been listed as a Tier 2 exposure site, meaning people must seek a test and isolate until they receive a result.

Anyone on Level 3 must monitor symptoms after it was listed as a low-risk Tier 3 exposure site.

MELBOURNE'S EXPOSURE SITES

Highpoint Shopping Centre:

Tier 1: The Reject Shop, July 9 between 11.30am and 12.10pm

Tier 1: SkinKandy, July 9 between 11.15am and 12.35pm

Tier 2: North Carpark Level 1, July 9 between 11.10am and 11.30am AND 12pm-12.30pm

Tier 2: North Carpark Level 2, July 9 between 12pm and 12.30pm

Tier 2: MCC Members Level 2 - Saturday July 10

Tier 3: MCC Members Level 3 - Saturday July 10

Earlier, Victorian Premier Dan Andrews accused the federal government of 'double standards' after a $1.5billion-a fortnight relief package for New South Wales businesses struggling in lockdown was announced.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the taxpayer funded package on Tuesday as Sydneysiders endure their third week of a harsh lockdown, with no end in sight and an extension likely to be brought in before Friday.

The announcement prompted a scathing reply from Mr Andrews who claimed Victoria did not receive the same support when it was going through a lengthy lockdown in 2020.

'Everyone in Australia believes that people in Sydney and NSW deserve every possible support as they battle a second wave and a long lockdown,' Mr Andrews said in a statement.

'But Victorians are rightly sick and tired of having to beg for every scrap of support from the federal government.'

'It shouldn't take a crisis in Sydney for the Prime Minister to take action but we are seeing the same double standard, time and time again.'

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews (pictured) said a new funding package for NSW residents under lockdown was the federal government playing favourites

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the Victorian government was being 'childish and petulant' and Scott Morrison also dismissed any suggestions of unfairness.

'The Victorian government has been strongly supported by the Commonwealth, particularly last year during those terrible lockdowns, and I have no doubt that people in Melbourne and across Victoria just want to ensure that Sydney can get through this,' Mr Morrison told Today.

'We were putting three-quarters of a billion dollars every single week into Victoria while they went through that lockdown.'

A government spokesman said Mr Andrews should spend more time trying to find solutions rather than 'politicising' the issue.

'The NSW government has worked constructively with the Commonwealth to support their households and businesses,' a government spokesman said.

'While the Victorian government's politicised approach has unfortunately been to issue decrees by media instead of picking up the phone to find solutions as a partnership.'