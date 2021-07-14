How NASA’s Mars helicopter is already helping out Perseverance rover

Scientists have finally been able to understand the crust underneath the surface of Mars.The research represents the first time that humanity has been able to start mapping the interior of another planet beyond our own Earth.The new research relied on data taken from Nasa’s InSight mission, which has been looking for Marsquakes that reverberate across its surface.Using information about those quakes, researchers are able to understand what might be lurking beneath the Martian surface.Beneath the InSight landing site, the crust is either approximately 20 kilometres or 39 kilometres thick, according to an international research team led by geophysicist Dr...