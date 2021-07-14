Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

How NASA’s Mars helicopter is already helping out Perseverance rover

Digital Trends
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has performed so well during its test flights on Mars that the space agency has now put the aircraft to work. Color images captured by its onboard camera during its ninth and most recent flight earlier this month are being used by researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Mars mission, to map out a safe route for the Perseverance rover and help pinpoint new areas of interest for the rover to explore.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Nasa Jpl#Atmosphere Of Mars#Ingenuity#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Marshelicopter#Nasapersevere#Https T Co R0eqmtvrq0#Nasajpl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Pasadena, CALake County News

Space News: Signs of Life on Mars? NASA’s Perseverance rover begins the hunt

After testing a bristling array of instruments on its robotic arm, NASA’s latest Mars rover gets down to business: probing rocks and dust for evidence of past life. NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover has begun its search for signs of ancient life on the Red Planet. Flexing its 7-foot mechanical arm, the rover is testing the sensitive detectors it carries, capturing their first science readings.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

NASA’s Juno Probe Detects Strange Radio Waves From Moon Io

Jupiter’s moon Io emits peculiar radio waves, and NASA’s Juno is the only one listening. Of all the planets, Jupiter has the biggest and most powerful magnetic field. For decades, it puzzled scientists’ work and made them wonder how’s that possible. But, now Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io unfolds before Juno, unveiling something quite strange.
Aerospace & DefenseFOXBusiness

NASA hands SpaceX contract for first mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

NASA's (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) Southern California-based Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has awarded SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corp.) with the launch services contract for the Earth's first mission to conduct detailed investigations of Europa. The "Europa Clipper" mission is set for October 2024 and NASA said in a Friday...
Pasadena, CANASASpaceFlight.com

Exploring VERITAS, one of NASA’s new missions to Venus

VERITAS (Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography, and Spectroscopy), like the European Space Agency’s recently announced EnVision mission, will use a set of specially designed instruments and radars to fully map the surface of Venus in high definition. A full, high definition map of Venus’ surface will allow scientists to...
Hawthorne, CAscitechdaily.com

NASA Awards SpaceX With Launch Services Contract for Europa Clipper Mission

NASA has selected Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) of Hawthorne, California, to provide launch services for Earth’s first mission to conduct detailed investigations of Jupiter’s moon Europa. The Europa Clipper mission will launch in October 2024 on a Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center...
Astronomyfoxwilmington.com

NASA seismologists image the interior of another planet for the first time

Using data from NASA’s InSight spacecraft’s seismometer, the agency’s Mars rovers and orbiters around the red planet, the scientists published three papers in the journal Science with revealing facts about the planet’s deep interior. According to a Thursday release from NASA’s Southern California-based Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL), the decade-long research...
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

NASA’s InSight Spacecraft Provides us with a First Look at the Deep Interior of Mars

NASA’s InSight spacecraft may have landed on Mars in 2018, but the rovers and orbiters studying the Red Planet concentrated on its surface still provide valuable data today. More specifically, the stationary lander’s seismometer, which gives us the first details on the depth and composition of Mars’ crust, mantle, as well as core, including confirmation that the planet’s center is molten. Read more for two videos and additional information.
AstronomyDiscover Mag

Mysteries of the Oort Cloud at the Edge of Our Solar System

The Oort cloud represents the very edges of our solar system. The thinly dispersed collection of icy material starts roughly 200 times farther away from the sun than Pluto and stretches halfway to our sun’s nearest starry neighbor, Alpha Centauri. We know so little about it that its very existence is theoretical — the material that makes up this cloud has never been glimpsed by even our most powerful telescopes, except when some of it breaks free.
AstronomyCosmos

Insight into the Martian underworld

What do you call an earthquake if it takes place on another planet? On the Red Planet they’re called marsquakes, and geophysicists have been using them to figure out the depth and structure of the Martian interior. Their work has resulted in the first interior map of another planet, and...
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Scientists finally understand Mars’s crust after Nasa mission examines ‘Marsquakes’

Scientists have finally been able to understand the crust underneath the surface of Mars.The research represents the first time that humanity has been able to start mapping the interior of another planet beyond our own Earth.The new research relied on data taken from Nasa’s InSight mission, which has been looking for Marsquakes that reverberate across its surface.Using information about those quakes, researchers are able to understand what might be lurking beneath the Martian surface.Beneath the InSight landing site, the crust is either approximately 20 kilometres or 39 kilometres thick, according to an international research team led by geophysicist Dr...
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

NASA InSight check out what’s inside Mars

In 2018, a NASA spacecraft called InSight landed on the surface of Mars. Before InSight landed on the surface, all other missions, including rovers and orbiters studying Mars, concentrated on the surface of the Red Planet. However, InSight was different because it was designed to study Mars’ interior using a seismometer.
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Is this what Buzz Aldrin saw on the moon? Artist 'unwraps' a classic picture taken by Neil Armstrong on the Apollo 11 mission, revealing a 360-degree astronaut's-eye panoramic view of the lunar surface

A visual effects artist has 'unwrapped' a classic picture taken by Neil Armstrong during the Apollo 11 mission, to show what Buzz Aldrin would have seen. The video clip, uploaded to Reddit, shows a 360-degree astronaut's-eye panoramic view of the lunar surface, first stepped on by Armstrong and Aldrin in 1969.

Comments / 0

Community Policy