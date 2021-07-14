How NASA’s Mars helicopter is already helping out Perseverance rover
NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter has performed so well during its test flights on Mars that the space agency has now put the aircraft to work. Color images captured by its onboard camera during its ninth and most recent flight earlier this month are being used by researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Mars mission, to map out a safe route for the Perseverance rover and help pinpoint new areas of interest for the rover to explore.www.digitaltrends.com
