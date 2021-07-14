Cancel
Covid-infected family that returned home to Victoria and breached red-zone permits by visiting a supermarket will NOT be fined for a simple reason

By Australian Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 11 days ago

A Covid-infected family who breached their red-zone permits after returning home to Victoria from Sydney have avoided a fine because they were honest with contact tracers about their movements.

Victorian health authorities said three members of a City of Hume family-of-four from Melbourne's north arrived from coronavirus-hit Sydney on July 4 by air, while the other returned by car on July 8.

Two parents and a child tested positive to Covid-19 on Monday and authorities said they expect the fourth family member to have also contracted the virus.

As they arrived on a red-zone permit, the family were told they had to self-isolate for 14 days upon entry.

One family member, however, visited a Coles supermarket in Craigieburn and a Metro petrol station in Broadmeadows. The latter is now a tier-one exposure site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnEeC_0aw7IWMB00
Pictured: A Victoria Police on patrol on the Victoria/NSW border on June 25. Three members of a City of Hume family-of-four from Melbourne's north who breached red-zone permit restrictions arrived from coronavirus-hit Sydney on July 4 by air. The other returned by car on July 8

But the state's Covid-19 commander Jeroen Weimar said the family had been forthcoming with contact tracers and wouldn't face punishment.

'They've been fulsome in their information with our contact tracers… we're not going to pursue any further enforcement,' he said.

'People need to do the right thing. [Going to Coles when you should be in self-isolaation] is not an accepted thing to do.

'But throwing a book at people or starting with a presumption that we're going to penalise people isn't going to work.'

Dozens of South Australians meanwhile have been forced to isolate after potentially coming into contact with coronavirus-infected removalists who visited a regional service station and nearby cafe.

SA Health has confirmed the NSW trio, two of whom have tested positive, visited the Shell service station in Tailem Bend, 97km southeast of Adelaide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oP3J1_0aw7IWMB00
One family member visited a Coles supermarket in Craigieburn when they should have been self-isolating 

A second potential exposure site was also revealed late on Tuesday: the Coolabah Tree Cafe, adjacent to the service station.

Anyone who attended either site last Friday between 5.20pm and 7pm must isolate for 14 days and get tested, along with their close contacts.

'A potential third exposure site is currently being investigated,' SA Health said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LogzW_0aw7IWMB00
The family member also visited the Metro petrol station in Broadmeadows, which is now a tier-one exposure site

USE DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA'S TRACKER TO FIND EXPOSURE SITES NEAR YOU

'Both Shell staff members and their household contacts have returned negative test results. They all will remain in quarantine for 14 days and complete further testing requirements.

'Tailem Bend mobile COVID-19 testing clinic will be open until 7.30pm tonight.'

One of the employees had earlier been described as being symptomatic.

The three removalists had travelled from Sydney through Victoria to McLaren Vale, where they unloaded furniture for a relocating family.

What are the main financial supports available in lockdown?

Workers

* Any states or territories in an extended lockdown will benefit from a new support package, with NSW being the first state entitled to it.

* From week four of a lockdown because of a Commonwealth government declared hotspot, the COVID-19 Disaster Payment will increase to $600 if a person has lost 20 or more hours of work a week or $375 if a person has lost between eight and less than 20 hours of work a week.

* The Commonwealth and NSW have also agreed that from July 18 the disaster payment will be available to those outside Commonwealth declared hotspots in NSW that meet the criteria for the payment.

* The NSW government will fund any payments outside a Commonwealth declared hotspot, with the Commonwealth continuing to fund payments to recipients in a Commonwealth declared hotspot.

Business

* A new business support payment will also be available to entities with an annual turnover between $75,000 and $50 million who can demonstrate a 30 per cent decline in turnover.

* To receive the payment, eligible entities will be required to maintain their full time, part time and long term casual staffing level as of July 13.

* Eligible entities, which includes not-for-profits, will receive payments of between $1500 and $10,000 per week based on the level of their payroll.

* For non-employing businesses, such as sole traders, the payment will be set at $1,000 per week.

Comments / 0

