Watch Ray Singleton Make His Cancer-Free Wife Cry and Get Four Yeses from the Judges on America's Got Talent Last Night

Kicking off the new episode of the NBC show is the King Fu Fam, which is made of a kung fu expert known as The Modern Shaolin and his 11-year-old son, The Young Warrior. AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" aired its seventh night on Tuesday, July 13. In the new outing, more acts hit the stage in hopes to be sent to the next round by the judges, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel. If they were lucky, they would also be getting the coveted Golden Buzzer.