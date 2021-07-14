Loki Finale: A Final, Last Minute Prediction

With the Loki finale impending, the questions are aplenty. How will it end? Who is behind the TVA? What was Alioth guarding? Is Kang the Conqueror going to make an appearance? Will Mobius ever ride a jet ski? There is a lot that has to happen in this final episode of the first season of Loki. The show might ultimately mirror some of its Disney+ show predecessors. It might do something brand new. Maybe it's all been an enchantment and none of what we have seen has been real! Probably not, though. On the eve of the Loki finale, I wanted to put together my last big prediction so that if it's accurate, I can boast about it like any good variant would, and if it's wrong, I can prune it into the void where all of the other inaccurate guesses go (I'm look at you, Taskmaster theories).