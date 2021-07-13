Form 3 Glimpse Group, Inc. For: Jun 29 Filed by: Rothblum Maydan
1. Mr. Rothblum' s mother, Naomi Rothblum, owns 3,528 shares of The Glimpse Group, Inc.'s (the "Company") common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the "Common Stock"). 2. On January 1, 2021, the Company issued Mr. Rothblum an option (the "Option") to purchase 22,224 shares of Common Stock, which option vests equally in monthly increments over a twelve month period, beginning January 1, 2021. As of July 1, 2021, 50% of the option was cancelled as Mr. Rothblum began receiving an annual cash only salary from the Company. The 11,112 shares of Common Stock underlying the Option reflects only the shares of Common Stock that have vested and does not include the shares of Common Stock cancelled as of July 1, 2021.www.streetinsider.com
