Grand Junction Lions Club presents check to Camp Hope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, the Grand Junction Lions Club presented a check to Camp Hope as a part of the 2021 Grant Recipient Season. The $5,000 check will go towards renovating the bathrooms, plumbing, and decking for Camp Hope, a facility that has been in existence for 60 years and is in need of these renovations. The organization however was started 14 years ago and has scholar shipped over 1300 kids to attend camp. What they do is help the kids realize that they’re loved, valued, and created for purpose.