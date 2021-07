Main Street has grants available for Arkansas-side downtown businesses

TEXARKANA — Main Street Texarkana, fresh from a recertification process, has grants available for Arkansas-side downtown businesses. "We have access to over $22,000 in grants," said Ina McDowell, executive director. "The state level organization has to sign off on each grant for projects presented to us. And this go around, they are emphasizing larger level, more visible projects, with $5,000 being the high-end for such projects."