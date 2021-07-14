Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

U.S. says order coming this week on border asylum restrictions

Texarkana Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue an order this week about how migrant children are treated under a public health order that has prevented people from seeking asylum at the nation's borders, a Justice Department attorney said Tuesday. The comment by Assistant U.S....

Texas State
Texas Government
Texas Coronavirus
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Donald Trump
Posted by
The Atlantic

Vaccinated America Has Had Enough

In the United States, this pandemic could’ve been over by now, and certainly would’ve been by Labor Day. If the pace of vaccination through the summer had been anything like the pace in April and May, the country would be nearing herd immunity. With most adults immunized, new and more infectious coronavirus variants would have nowhere to spread. Life could return nearly to normal.
Congress & Courts

Eviction moratorium exceeds CDC authority, federal court rules

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unlawfully placed a temporary hold on tenant evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, a federal appeals court ruled Friday. The Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s decision that the government agency overstepped its authority by ordering the eviction moratorium to protect tenants about to lose their homes, an order that is set to expire at the end of July.
Posted by
CNN

Biden administration terminates two border wall contracts in Texas

(CNN) — US Customs and Border Protection is terminating two border wall contracts in the Laredo sector that cover approximately 31 miles, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday. In one of his first actions in office, President Joe Biden ordered a pause on wall construction and called for a...
POTUSWashington Times

Ballooning number of ‘gotaways’ poses public safety, national security risk

At least 270,000 migrants have sneaked into the U.S. and burrowed into communities across the country so far this fiscal year, according to the latest Border Patrol data. Agents know them as “gotaways” who represent an acute national security risk, according to the head of the National Sheriffs’ Association’s border security committee.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Ruling leaves immigrants who newly applied for DACA in limbo

NEW YORK (AP) — When the text message popped up on his phone, Samuel Alfaro didn’t want to believe it. It said his appointment with U.S. immigration services about his application to join the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the one he had been waiting on for months, was canceled because of a court order halting the Obama-era deportation protections for those brought to the U.S. as children.
POTUSNew York Post

Three in 10 illegal immigrants in ICE custody decline COVID vaccine

Almost a third of illegal immigrants in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have refused the opportunity to receive a coronavirus vaccine. Fox News, citing an ICE official, confirmed an Axios report from last week that the vaccine declination rate in all detention centers is 30 percent. ICE...
POTUSNewsweek

Trump Supporter Who Protested Against Vaccinations Dies of COVID-19

Linda Zuern, a supporter of former President Donald Trump and a protester against COVID-19 vaccines, has died of coronavirus. She lived in Bourne, Massachusetts. She was 70. Zuern reportedly contracted the virus after visiting her mother in South Dakota, following the death of her father. During their return trip to Bourne, both women contracted the illness, the Cape Cod Times reported.
Texas StateNew York Post

Texas farmers want Biden to pay for damage from illegal immigration

Farmers in Texas have had it with human traffickers streaming illegal immigrants across the border under President Biden’s watch — saying that “coyotes abandon people, steal vehicles, vandalize property and threaten the safety and livelihoods of farmers and ranchers” — and now they want the White House to write them a check for the damages.
POTUSWashington Post

Unvaccinated people should be offered cash to take the vaccine

In the bizarro world known as covid-19-era America, the people most suspicious of a lifesaving vaccine seem to include millions who supported President Donald Trump, whose administration’s proudest achievement was to back development of that very medicine at “warp speed.” Trump himself got the shot!. Non-Trumpist Americans are refusing the...
Posted by
Fox News

Can You Be Forced To Get The COVID Vaccine?

Americans remain divided in their choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with discussion of vaccine mandates from private companies prompting Republican State legislatures to create bills that would give unvaccinated people the same civil liberties as those pertaining to race, gender and religion. While a federal vaccine mandate has been ruled out by Biden administration chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, he has encouraged vaccine mandates be made at the local level. Law Professor at George Washington University and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley joins to explains what authority the federal government has when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the powers of private businesses, the legal challenges vaccine mandates could face and he analyzes the case of former President Trump in his lawsuit against the major Big Tech companies.
Posted by
Daily News

U.S. extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico borders

Land and ferry crossings between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten “human life or national interests,” federal officials said Wednesday. Any movement between the U.S. and its neighbors will be limited to “essential travel” only until Aug. 21, the Department of Homeland Security ...
Posted by
Los Angeles Times

U.S.-Mexico land border restrictions to stay in place through Aug. 21

Restrictions on nonessential travel across the U.S.-Mexico land border will stay in place through at least Aug. 21, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday. The restrictions on nonessential travel, which include individuals traveling on tourist visas, were first imposed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been extended on a monthly basis ever since.

