Littleton, CO

Body found in water at Chatfield State Park

By Blayke Roznowski
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0icyQ2_0aw7Gzgi00

LITTLETON, Colo. — A recovery mission is underway at Chatfield State Park after a body was found in the water Tuesday.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, the body was found in the water east of the Discovery Pavilion near Waterton Road and Wadsworth Boulevard.

The recovery and an investigation are underway.

SMFR, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are all responding to the scene. SMFR later confirmed the scene was located in Jefferson County, and the sheriff's office will conduct the investigation as SMFR handles recovery operations.

The Jeffco Sheriff's Office said no roads are closed down in the area, but said there will be a police presence in the area "for a while."

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

