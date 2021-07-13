woom USA and woom Europe Merge for the Love of Cycling
AUSTIN, Texas and KLOSTERNEUBURG, Austria – July 13, 2021 – The children’s bicycle manufacturer woom continues to cycle towards becoming a global brand, with the merger of woom Europe and woom USA. This merger will double woom’s workforce globally, optimize and enhance product innovation and evolve woom’s supply chain and manufacturing capabilities, all working towards the goal of becoming the market leader in children’s bicycles.outsidebusinessjournal.com
Comments / 0