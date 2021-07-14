Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Madison; Otsego; Tioga; Tompkins The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Otsego County in central New York Broome County in central New York South central Madison County in central New York West central Delaware County in central New York Cortland County in central New York Northeastern Tioga County in central New York East central Tompkins County in central New York Chenango County in central New York North central Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 1007 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dryden to Brackney, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Binghamton, Vestal, Cortland, Johnson City, Endicott, Norwich, Kirkwood, Conklin, Maine and Eaton. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH