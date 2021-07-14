Flood Advisory issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 18:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Logan The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Logan County in northeastern Colorado * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 807 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fleming. Between Iliff and Fleming is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.