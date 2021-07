In perfect timing, Pharrell and adidas will be launching a brand new NERD NMD Hu that coincides with the 20th Anniversary of NERD’s In Search Of… album. Pharrell has stretched himself out into multiple industries and brands which allows him to take his own brands in collaboration with themselves. We’ve seen it before with Billionaire Boys Club NMD Hu’s, Human Made, and NERD offerings which look to continue into 2021. This offering is slated for a Chalk White, Glow Orange, and Clear Mint colorway which will feature a creamy Chalk White primeknit upper which features “N.E.R.D” embroidered on the right pair while Chinese graphics are used on the left. Glow Orange and Clear Mint accents are added into the design where white Boost midsoles and Clear Mint rubber outsole finish the design.