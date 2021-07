Kansas City, Kan. — With only four players available off of the bench, the North Carolina Courage saw through a scoreless draw with Kansas City on Friday night as both sides came away with a point. Taylor Smith and Meredith Speck made their first starts of the 2021 season during the match, and Casey Murphy recorded her fifth clean sheet of the season, recording six saves and earning the honor of Budweiser Player of the Match. With the result, the Courage now sit in third place in league standings, tied with the Chicago Red Stars with 17 points.