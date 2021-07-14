Cancel
Energy Industry

Thai PTT power unit invests $453 mln in India's Avaada Energy

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 11 days ago

BANGKOK, July 14 (Reuters) - Thai electricity firm Global Renewable Synergy Company Pcl (GPSC) said it had bought 41.6% of India’s Avaada Energy for 14.8 billion baht ($453.29 million).

“The investment in this platform aligns with the company’s growth strategy in the renewable energy business,” GPSC chief executive Worawat Pitayasiri said in a statement late on Tuesday.

GPSC, a unit of state-owned PTT Pcl, considers India as a focus country for renewable energy expansion.

The deal comes days after another PTT unit, PTT Global Chemical Pcl, announced a $4.75 billion acquisition of German coating resins maker Allnex ($1 = 32.6500 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

