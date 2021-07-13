County Executive David Crowley Signs County Board Resolution Creating ARPA Task Force
MILWAUKEE, WI – Today, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed a County Board resolution to create a task force to recommend funding allocations for federal funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Milwaukee County was allocated $183 million in ARPA funding by the federal government. The county received half of its allocation this May, with the other half expected to be received in May 2022.urbanmilwaukee.com
Comments / 2