EUGENE, Ore. – Forrest Gump is a friendly pit bull terrier mix who arrived at Greenhill Humane Society a month ago as a stray. This 8-year-old dog is looking for a moderately active home where he will have daily walks and time to romp around in the yard or bask in the sun. He needs a family that will be gentle with him while he settles into his new home. His sweet, sensitive personality is sure to come through once he gets comfortable in his new surroundings.