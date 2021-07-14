The Flash: Jordan Fisher Teases Which Arrowverse Shows He'd Like Bart to Crossover With

This week's episode of The CW's The Flash is special for a number of reasons. First, it's the penultimate episode for the seventh season. Then there's the fact that "Heart of the Matter, Part 1" also marks the milestone 150th episode for the long-running Arrowverse series. But most of all, the episode finds Nora aka XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) traveling back for a family reunion with Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton)- and she's bringing Bart aka Impulse (Jordan Fisher) with her. Now with only a day to go until his debut, Fisher is covering a wide range of topics with EW (check out the full interview here)- but in the following highlights, Fisher discusses why he's an Impulse fan, what he took from the Barry/Iris dynamic to help him with his portrayal, what it was like trying the suit on for the first time, and what viewers can expect from Nora and Bart working together.