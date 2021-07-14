Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calhoun County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 00:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Bloomington affecting Refugio, Calhoun and Victoria Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Bloomington...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Bloomington. * Until early Friday morning. * At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 22.4 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 23.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 14.4 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs, with the river reaching well into the flood plain. Any oil tank batteries, pump jacks, and secondary roads near the river may be flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Guadalupe River Bloomington 20.0 22.4 Wed 8 am 20.1 17.9 16.5 15.5 14.4

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria County, TX
Cars
City
Refugio, TX
County
Refugio County, TX
City
Bloomington, TX
County
Calhoun County, TX
City
Victoria, TX
Local
Texas Cars
County
Victoria County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Plain#Extreme Weather#Calhoun Refugio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House on unvaccinated Americans: Our role is not to 'place blame'

The White House on Friday said it would not place blame on unvaccinated Americans as coronavirus cases rise around the country, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration empathizes with the frustration of leaders in states that have lagged behind in vaccination rate. Psaki was asked about comments from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy