Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 00:13:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Calhoun; Refugio; Victoria The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Guadalupe River Near Bloomington affecting Refugio, Calhoun and Victoria Counties. For the Guadalupe River...including Bloomington...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Bloomington. * Until early Friday morning. * At 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 22.4 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 23.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 14.4 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs, with the river reaching well into the flood plain. Any oil tank batteries, pump jacks, and secondary roads near the river may be flooded. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Guadalupe River Bloomington 20.0 22.4 Wed 8 am 20.1 17.9 16.5 15.5 14.4