Broome County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broome by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 22:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Broome A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BROOME...WESTERN SUSQUEHANNA AND CENTRAL WYOMING COUNTIES At 1002 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Apalachin to Mehoopany, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Falls, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Rush, Tunkhannock, Springville, Mehoopany, Meshoppen and Forkston. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

