The Nicolas Cage-Tiger King series is no longer happening at Amazon
The Nicolas Cage Tiger King series is no longer happening at Amazon. Cage spoke exclusively to Variety about the project, which has been shelved. The news that the actor would play convicted felon Joe Exotic was announced last year at the height of the Tiger King hype. Early last year, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Netflix released the docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. It quickly became a huge hit and viral sensation for the streaming service.showsnob.com
Comments / 0