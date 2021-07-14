Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Nicolas Cage-Tiger King series is no longer happening at Amazon

By Mads Lennon
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nicolas Cage Tiger King series is no longer happening at Amazon. Cage spoke exclusively to Variety about the project, which has been shelved. The news that the actor would play convicted felon Joe Exotic was announced last year at the height of the Tiger King hype. Early last year, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Netflix released the docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. It quickly became a huge hit and viral sensation for the streaming service.

showsnob.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

114K+
Followers
305K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cameron Mitchell
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Joe Exotic
Person
Kate Mckinnon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger King#Television Series#Limited Series#Madness#Cbs Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesABC13 Houston

'Nine Perfect Strangers' trailer debuts exclusively on 'GMA'

The official trailer for the upcoming Hulu series "Nine Perfect Strangers" is finally here. "Good Morning America" exclusively debuted a look at the official trailer on Thursday for the upcoming eight-episode drama, premiering Wednesday, Aug. 18. The Jonathan Levine-directed series is based on Australian author Liane Moriarty's 2018 bestselling novel...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Nicolas Cage says he won't play Joe Exotic in an Amazon series, implies it's been shelved

It's been more than 14 months since the Oscar-winning actor signed on to play the Tiger King subject in an Amazon series that would've marked the first TV role of his four-decade career. But Cage tells Variety that he is no longer attached to the project, and implied that it's been shelved. “We should clear the record,” Cage tells Variety. “I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it come together. They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant.” Meanwhile, Variety reports that the project from Imagine and CBS Studios may be shopped to other outlets. The news comes as Peacock's Joe Exotic limited series, led by Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell, has already rounded out its cast with production poised to get underway.
TV & Videos/Film

Nicolas Cage Won’t be Adding Joe Exotic to His Roster of Memeable Roles as ‘Tiger King’ Series Gets Shelved

You win some and you lose some and, in this case, we’re very much chalking this up to a win. For those of us who die on the hill that Nicolas Cage is an immensely talented actor (watch Leaving Las Vegas, to remind yourselves!) whose almost inhuman energy should not be wasted, we’re not too sad to report that Cage won’t be joining Amazon’s Joe Exotic series as previously reported.
TV SeriesKFOR

Variety: Amazon shelves ‘Tiger King’ project

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/Variety) – Amazon’s eight-episode TV series on “Tiger King” Joe Exotic featuring Nicholas Cage has been called off, Variety Magazine says. The show was set to be based on the Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” by Leif Reigstad.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Nicolas Cage Reveals Why He Exited Amazon's Joe Exotic-Inspired Series

Perhaps it's fitting that on the same day of the 2021 Emmy Awards nominations, we're getting more clarity about a project to which we would have instinctively handed all the Emmys when it was first announced. Following news last year that Nicolas Cage had been cast in a limited series to play Tiger King sensation Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, the 57-year-old Oscar-winning actor told Variety on Tuesday, July 13 that he is no longer involved and that the show appears to not be moving forward at Amazon. "We should clear the record," Nic told the outlet. "I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt...
TV SeriesEngadget

Amazon scraps plan for a Joe Exotic drama starring Nicolas Cage

Don't get your hopes up for Amazon's take on Tiger King's Joe Exotic. Variety has learned from would-be show star Nicolas Cage that Amazon has scrapped the series. While the scripts were "excellent," according to Cage, Amazon reportedly felt the project had become "past tense" after taking too long to formulate. The company had lost its chance to capitalize on the Netflix show's success, to put it another way.
New Haven Register

Hulu Announces Special 'Pen15' Animated Episode (TV News Roundup)

Hulu announced a special animated episode of “Pen15,” premiering on Aug. 27. In the episode, titled “Jacuzzi,” Anna (Anna Konkle) and Maya (Maya Erskine) are introduced to new crippling insecurities while on vacation with Curtis (Taylor Nichols). They try to ignore them, but a mystical turn makes their self-doubt impossible to forget.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Leslie Grace Cast as Batgirl in HBO Max Movie

Earlier we reported that the hunt for a new Batgirl was underway. The last we heard was that there were only three choices, and now we’ve learned that they made the last choice. Leslie Grace will play the role of Batgirl in an upcoming movie for HBO Max. The Wrap...
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s She-Hulk Disney+ series adds Arrow actor Josh Segarra

Deadline is reporting that Josh Segarra is the latest addition to the cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk in a currently undisclosed role. Segarra is perhaps best known for his role as Adrian Chase, aka Prometheus, in the fifth season of The CW’s Arrow series. He also has other credits including Orange Is the New Black, The Other Two, Chicago P.D., and AJ and the Queen.
TV SeriesRepublic

LOOKING FOR ‘EDEN’; ‘FREAKY’; TIG NOTARO GETS ANIMATED

Having just completed two seasons of “The Crown” playing the disappointed and dissipated Princess Margaret, actress Helena Bonham Carter narrates the new BBC series “Eden: Untamed Planet” (8 p.m. Saturday, BBC America, AMC and AMC+, TV-PG). As the title implies, “Eden” travels to remote regions generally untouched by human habitation....
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Dollface’: Season 2 Of Hulu’s Kat Dennings Comedy Adds Luke Cook

EXCLUSIVE: Australian actor Luke Cook has joined the second season of the Hulu Original Comedy Dollface in a recurring guest star role. Dollface follows Jules (Kat Dennings), a young woman who – after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend – must deal with her own imagination in order to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.
San Diego, CARottentomatoes.com

Comic-Con 2021: All the Trailers for Movies and TV Shows

San Diego Comic-Con is virtual for the second year in a row. The annual event will return in person to San Diego soon, but until then, you can watch the panels and see all the new TV and movie trailers released online. Rotten Tomatoes is compiling all the new trailers from Comic-Con@Home 2021 right here. Check back from July 23-25 for the biggest trailers dropping this weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy