The Nicolas Cage-Tiger King series is no longer happening at Amazon

It's been more than 14 months since the Oscar-winning actor signed on to play the Tiger King subject in an Amazon series that would've marked the first TV role of his four-decade career. But Cage tells Variety that he is no longer attached to the project, and implied that it's been shelved. “We should clear the record,” Cage tells Variety. “I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it come together. They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant.” Meanwhile, Variety reports that the project from Imagine and CBS Studios may be shopped to other outlets. The news comes as Peacock's Joe Exotic limited series, led by Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell, has already rounded out its cast with production poised to get underway.