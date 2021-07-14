Life-size Olympics rings coming to Universal Orlando this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — A life-size set of iconic Olympics rings will make its way to Universal Orlando Resort this weekend as part of a historic, national tour.

NBC Olympics late last month launched its inaugural “Rings Across America,” which gives guests a chance to see the rings up close.

The rings stand 13 feet off the ground and, along with the mobile platform, weighs more than 12,000 gold medals. They will be on display in front of the Universal Studios Florida entrance arches Friday and Saturday.

“Rings Across America” will drive 8,000 miles across the country in the weeks leading up to the Opening Ceremony.

The rings previously were set up at Universal Studios Hollywood. They will visit 25 states along the way, totaling more than 125 hours of drive time.

”We’re very excited to launch Rings Across America ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, including stops at our incredibly popular theme parks in Los Angeles and Orlando” said Lyndsay Signor, Senior Vice President, Consumer Engagement, NBC Sports. “Displaying the Rings, one of the most recognizable symbols of the Olympic movement, across the country in addition to making stops in six major markets, will raise awareness and excitement leading to the Opening Ceremony.”

The Olympics take place July 23 through Aug. 8.

