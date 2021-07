The market for robotic process automation (RPA), the technology that builds and manages software robots that emulate humans’ actions, has grown substantially during the pandemic. As enterprises look to scale up operations while lightening the load on remote workers, brands across banking, retail, manufacturing, and more sectors have applied RPA to tasks including sales, human resources, and logistics. According a Deloitte survey, 53% of respondents are beginning to deploy RPA. And Grand View Research anticipates that the RPA industry will be worth $3.1 billion in 2025, up from $358 million in 2017.