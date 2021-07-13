Brewers Association Board Amends Bylaws, Shifts Seat to Taprooms

On June 30, 2021, the Brewers Association (BA) Board of Directors made an adjustment to the bylaws to reduce the number of possible non-designated (“at-large”) seats from six to five and increase the number of taproom seats from two to three. This change allows for taproom brewery members to elect a board representative each calendar year. When the taprooms membership class was created in 2018 to reflect the emergence of this business model, the bylaws were amended to create the first two seats for the taprooms class with an intention to revisit the number of seats at a later date.