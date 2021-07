The Giants have question marks across their OL, so I thought it would be worthwhile to follow up on my post about OTs with one about guards and centers. For this one, I'll be more concerned with differences among the three positions in how they are populated across the league. As fans we tend to lump the Giants' woes across the line together, even though most of us realize that they are very different positions that are valued differently by NFL teams, as I will show.