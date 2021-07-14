Cancel
Texarkana, TX

GLORIA FREUDIGER

Texarkana Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGloria Kathryn "Kathy" Freudiger was born in Texarkana, TX to Hurshel and Elizabeth Ross on January 7, 1939. She graduated from Liberty Eylau High School and studied business at Texarkana College. Kathy married George Bell in 1958 and had two children, Peggy Bell Rodgers and Eddie Bell. George passed away in 1971 and ten years later she married Tolliver Freudiger, with whom she lived a full and adventurous life. Kathy loved the Lord and devoted a lot of her life to helping with church activities. She enjoyed decorating for church events and working with seniors and youth. She and Tolliver spent many summers going on Teen Missions. She got her commercial driver's license at age 60 to drive a bus full of teens around the country, spreading God's word. She had a lifelong passion for singing, particularly praise and worship songs. She also enjoyed gardening, boating, reading inspirational romance novels, and hosting friends and family at their home. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents Hurshel and Elizabeth Ross, her husbands Tolliver Freudiger and George Bell, her sister Elizabeth Ann Ross, and her sister Doris Moulton. She is survived by her sister Shirley Haynes, her children Peggy Rodgers and her husband Randy Rodgers and Eddie Bell and his wife Larrie Bell. Her grandchildren and grandson-in-law, Amy McDonald (husband James "Hooch" McDonald), Sarah Rodgers, Joshua Bell, and Kaleb Bell. Her stepdaughter Sherry Patin, stepsons Donnie Freudiger and Tony Freudiger, and step-grandsons Gene and Stacey Ferguson. Graveside Services will be held at 11AM Friday, July 16th 2021, at Chapelwood Cemetery under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

www.texarkanagazette.com

Comments / 0

