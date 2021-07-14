Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, TX

CAROLYN HAND

Texarkana Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Carolyn Hand, age 75, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, in a local nursing facility. Ms. Hand was born September 11, 1945, in Bogota, Texas and was a retired CNA. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church but had attended Cornerstone Baptist Church. She was a racecar fan and enjoyed gardening, yard work, visiting old friends and working jigsaw puzzles. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, I. B. and Mary Lou Mitchell and one brother, Wallace Mitchell. Survivors include her husband, Don Hand of Texarkana; one daughter, Claudia Gradwohl and husband, Mark of Yakima, Washington, Edward Hand of Texarkana and Roger Hand and wife, Jenna of Texarkana; three grandchildren, Destiney Woods, Dalton Hand and Lydia Hand; one great-grandchild, Parker Woods; four sisters, Bea Browning of Fouke, Arkansas, Diana (Jim) Monko of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Vicki (Robert) Looney of Spokane, Washington, Mary Montgomery of Texarkana, Arkansas; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Anna Mitchell, Jimmy and Deanna Hand, Mary Sue and Robert Thompson, Travis Dowd and Shirley Hand; along with many other nieces, nephews and relatives. Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Monday, July 19, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. David Holder officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

www.texarkanagazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Texarkana, AR
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Parker, TX
State
Texas State
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Diana, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Texarkana, TX
Obituaries
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
Texarkana, AR
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Mitchell
Person
Mary Montgomery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vicki Lrb#Chapelwood Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House on unvaccinated Americans: Our role is not to 'place blame'

The White House on Friday said it would not place blame on unvaccinated Americans as coronavirus cases rise around the country, but press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration empathizes with the frustration of leaders in states that have lagged behind in vaccination rate. Psaki was asked about comments from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy