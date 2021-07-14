Georgia Carolyn Hand, age 75, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, in a local nursing facility. Ms. Hand was born September 11, 1945, in Bogota, Texas and was a retired CNA. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church but had attended Cornerstone Baptist Church. She was a racecar fan and enjoyed gardening, yard work, visiting old friends and working jigsaw puzzles. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, I. B. and Mary Lou Mitchell and one brother, Wallace Mitchell. Survivors include her husband, Don Hand of Texarkana; one daughter, Claudia Gradwohl and husband, Mark of Yakima, Washington, Edward Hand of Texarkana and Roger Hand and wife, Jenna of Texarkana; three grandchildren, Destiney Woods, Dalton Hand and Lydia Hand; one great-grandchild, Parker Woods; four sisters, Bea Browning of Fouke, Arkansas, Diana (Jim) Monko of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Vicki (Robert) Looney of Spokane, Washington, Mary Montgomery of Texarkana, Arkansas; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Anna Mitchell, Jimmy and Deanna Hand, Mary Sue and Robert Thompson, Travis Dowd and Shirley Hand; along with many other nieces, nephews and relatives. Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Monday, July 19, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. David Holder officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.