Geraldine Barnes

Hagerstown - Geraldine Kay Barnes, 66, of Hagerstown, MD, passed peacefully on Sunday, July 11, 2021. She was born on September 5, 1954 to the late Ruth Keefer Rhodes. Geraldine graduated from Boonsboro High School. She worked in several different fields but nothing brought her more pleasure than being a school volunteer where she could be closer to her granddaughters. Geraldine, also known as Gerri and Nanny, enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always on the go whether volunteering at school, shopping for her latest bargain, or working on a project at home. Geraldine is survived by her daughters, Ronnie Mongan and Tonya Poplin; her granddaughters, Samantha Poplin, Sarah Blair, and Emily Mongan; and her great-grandchildren, Amir Harrod, Karson Wolfe, and Khloe Baber; her sisters Faye Gatrell and Sarah Caruso; her brother Gerald Rhodes; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond (Bill) Barnes, Jr.; her daughter Cynthia Blair; brothers Paul Rhodes, Lee Rhodes, and Donald Rhodes; and her faithful canine companion, Petunia. Family and friends are welcomed for a visitation on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Minnich Funeral Home, 415 East Wilson Boulevard in Hagerstown. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 10:00am at the funeral home. Pastor Craig Jones will officiate. Interment will be at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Hagerstown. Online condolences may be made at: www.minnichfh.com.