Russell Eugene Smith, 81, of Social Circle, died Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was surrounded by his family. Mr. Smith was born to Clark and Ruth Ward Smith and grew up in the Milstead community of Rockdale County. He served for six years in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Korea. He married Nina Cobb on April 1, 1961. Mr. Smith later spent his career working as a lineman with Georgia Power. Russell was a devoted Christian, husband and father. He was active at Alcovy Mountain Baptist Church in Social Circle. He enjoyed antiquing and time spent hunting and fishing.