He slugs home runs, steals bases, makes insane leaps at shortstop, dances in the dugout, sparkles with a gold chain, and, of course, lets loose with mighty bat flips. “Pardon the interruption to your scheduled content,” he says in the introduction to “MLB The Show 21”, a video game. “I’ve been asked to apologize for changing the game. Apparently, I’ve been breaking the unwritten rules of baseball. I’m sorry if things got too exciting for you, and this isn’t the game you remember. But here’s the thing: We’re never going back.”