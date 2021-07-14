Cancel
Texarkana, TX

DELBERT COLLINS

Texarkana Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelbert Franklin Collins, age 60, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, in a local hospice facility. Mr. Collins was born October 10, 1960, in Canyon, Texas to Norman and Lorene Collins. He was a structural steel worker and fabricator for Parks Metal Fabricators where he worked for many years. He enjoyed fishing and working on his '70 model Roadrunner, the first car he ever owned. Delbert never had any children, but his nieces and nephews were very special to him, and he treated them as if they were his own. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Albert "Cotton" Collins, Gilbert Collins, Herbert "Herb" Collins, and Robert "Bob" Collins, one sister, Merlene Sharp, one stepbrother, Dean Allensworth and his stepmother, Ethel Collins. Survivors include two brothers, Gene "Willie" Collins and his wife, Lee Ann and Hubert Collins and his wife, Billie Jean; two sisters-in-law, Betty Collins and Gail Collins; three stepbrothers, Jack Allensworth, Glenn Allensworth and Wayne Allensworth; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews who loved him dearly. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a cancer society of your choice.

www.texarkanagazette.com

