Oak Brook teenager receives The Diana Award — named after the Princess of Wales — for non-profit striving to make AI education more accessible

By Zareen Syed
Chicago Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Oak Brook teenager was recently honored with the prestigious Diana Award for her drive to diversify and make more accessible the field of artificial intelligence through her nonprofit organization, AInspire. The award is given out by the England-based charity of the same name to recognize “outstanding young people selflessly...

