Last night's SmackDown was the first one in front of live crowds in over a year, and there was a lot to get excited about, including a Championship match, build-up for Money in the Bank, and a surprise return from Finn Balor. Thing is, Balor isn't the only NXT star to make the jump to SmackDown in recent weeks, and if dark matches held ahead of the show are any indication, he won't be the last either. Fightful reported that Harry Smith (Davey Boy Smith Jr.) worked a dark match ahead of the show, but they also revealed that Austin Theory, Odyssey Jones, Xyon Quinn, Aliyah, and Xia Li all worked dark matches as well.