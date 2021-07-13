Van Jefferson vs Josh Reynolds

The Rams have enjoyed consistency with one of the most productive Receiver Duos in the League in Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. The question each season has been who is the third receiver to lean on when it comes to 3 WR sets, downfield attacks, or mismatch opportunities. During Training Camp of last season there was a battle for Wide Receiver 3 taking place between veteran Josh Reynolds and then rookie Van Jefferson. During Training Camp of this season, Reynolds will have moved on as a free agent, and now Van Jefferson will again be competing to solidify his position as the next receiver in the mix after Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.