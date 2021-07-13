Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Van Jefferson vs Josh Reynolds

By blanedydasco
turfshowtimes.com
 12 days ago

The Rams have enjoyed consistency with one of the most productive Receiver Duos in the League in Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. The question each season has been who is the third receiver to lean on when it comes to 3 WR sets, downfield attacks, or mismatch opportunities. During Training Camp of last season there was a battle for Wide Receiver 3 taking place between veteran Josh Reynolds and then rookie Van Jefferson. During Training Camp of this season, Reynolds will have moved on as a free agent, and now Van Jefferson will again be competing to solidify his position as the next receiver in the mix after Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

www.turfshowtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tutu Atwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Receiver Duos#Wr#Wide Receiver 3#Round Draft#Cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 reasons why Van Jefferson can lead the LA Rams receivers this year

The LA Rams will have plenty of opportunity for receivers in their passing game this year. There is the dynamic duo of Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp. There the fleet-footed savvy veteran DeSean Jackson. and then there is a host of new faces who are all eager to catch the attention of the Rams coaching staff.
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Titans: Expectations for Wide Receiver Josh Reynolds in 2021

The Tennessee Titans’ trade for Julio Jones caught all the media headlines – for good reason. Although, the Titans acquired another important piece at Wide Receiver this off-season. Josh Reynolds steps in as the clear #3 WR on the depth chart for 2021. That is where he spent most of his time with the Los Angeles Rams.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Fantasy Football File: Josh Reynolds

The start of NFL training camps is rapidly approaching, which means that Fantasy Football drafts are not far behind. The Tennessee Titans had one of the NFL’s best offenses in 2020 and this season they feature a number of players who should be appealing to fantasy owners. To help with the pre-draft process, All Titans at SI.com will break down the players who will (or might) show up on draft boards.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Josh Reynolds Says Julio Jones 'Tremendous for the Team'

Josh Reynolds came to the Tennessee Titans for an elevated role within an offense. A little more than a month ago, the Titans traded for Julio Jones, which Reynolds now believes helps his cause. There is no doubt that the deal pushed Reynolds down the wide receiver depth chart, but the 26-year-old who played four seasons with the L.A. Rams believes Jones, along with 2020 Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, now will create openings in opposing defenses that he can exploit.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NFL: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Whether He’s Staying in Green Bay for 2021 Season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not be in the cheesehead city for long as reports come out about his decision for the 2021 season. Since the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005 at 24th overall, he has been with the team as their go-to play-caller. Well, that may not be the case for much longer as Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision to opt out of the 2021 season.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Dianna Russini Has A Question For NFL Fans

Paul George has been one of the most heavily scrutinized NBA players in recent memory for his lackluster showing across multiple postseasons. Even as the Los Angeles Clippers star tries to lead his team through the Western Conference Finals without Kawhi Leonard, he still hasn’t gotten his due. He may...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ angry 9-word response to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from Tokyo Olympics

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been suspended for a month after a positive marijuana test. In turn, reactions from across the globe poured in and many are upset with the penalty handed to Richardson, who won’t be able to compete in her event with the month-long suspension. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the latest to show his frustration with the situation.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray issues warning to NFL about AJ Green

AJ Green was once one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, but he has become a bit of a forgotten man over the past few years. Kyler Murray is confident that is going to change this season. Green quietly signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals back...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

NFL Player Arrested and Cut By Team After Disturbing Accusations Surface

The Atlanta Falcons removed veteran linebacker Barkevious Mingo from its lineup over the weekend after he was arrested in a Dallas, Texas, suburb. Mingo was charged with indecency with a child - sexual contact and turned himself into the Arlington police on Thursday, July 8. The incident allegedly happened in 2019 but it didn't come to the attention of authorities until January 2021.
NFLNBC Sports

49ers 'deeply saddened' to learn of former TE Clark's death

Former 49ers tight end Greg Clark, a third-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, died this week. He was 49. “Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark,” the 49ers said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott’s 5-word reaction to NFL vaccine policy amid DeAndre Hopkins drama

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot is the latest one to react to the league’s new vaccine policy which has some NFL players like DeAndre Hopkins shaking their heads. The league memo released on Thursday basically states that if a certain team has a COVID-19 outbreak in the upcoming 2021 NFL season, that team will have to forfeit their upcoming game and will be tagged as a loss. In addition, a forfeiture will also result in both affected teams’ not getting their salary for that game week which was more than enough reason for Elliot to get jabbed.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Ex-Jets, Eagles quarterback Michael Vick has permanent reminder of Greg Knapp’s importance to him

Whenever Michael Vick looks at his hand, he’ll remember his friend and former mentor Greg Knapp. More than a decade has passed since Knapp, who was hired as the Jets pass game specialist in January, was Vick’s offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons. Vick reflected on the special bond they shared with NJ Advance Media on Thursday after learning of the longtime NFL coach’s death.

Comments / 0

Community Policy