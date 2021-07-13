New assistant base camp manager reflects on first year on Denali

The Kahiltna Base Camp was disassembled last week, signaling the end of the 2021 climbing season on Denali, the tallest peak in North America. Kahiltna is the name of the glacier where climbers begin and end their climb. Teams are flown into the glacier by one of the local air services based in Talkeetna. There, they are checked into base camp by someone who, for three months, works and lives on the glacier. KTNA’s Colleen Love has more.