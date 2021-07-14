Cancel
AI Helps Dentists With Early Detection of Oral Cancer and Cavities

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtificial intelligence (AI) has made its way in virtually every industry. The idea that it will take over many human positions in businesses is becoming the consensus. Artificial intelligence is defined as the intelligence of machines. This contrasts with the naturally occurring intelligence of the human brain. Some skeptics are worried that it will come with a slew of consequences. But others are excited about the potential breakthroughs AI could provide. In a more unlikely field, it is already having game-changing effects. Dentistry is not often thought of as the health sector where the impossible happens. We often attribute life-saving medicine to new surgical procedures and efforts to find an end to cancer. But with AI, dentists have begun to improve the quality of life for many that struggle with oral disease.

