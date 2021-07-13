It’s official: Vincent replaces Jones at United Bank

The following press release, dated July 7, was issued Tuesday afternoon (July 13) by officials of United Bancorp, after Atmore News had already gone to press:. The board of directors for United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCQX: UBAB), the parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development, announces the retirement of Bob Jones, who is 69, from his positions of chief executive officer and president of United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. and United Bank, effective July 2, 2021.