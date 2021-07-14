Cancel
Scarlett Johansson says Mark Ruffalo wouldn’t get ‘Avengers’ group tattoo

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 13 (UPI) — Scarlett Johansson poked fun at Mark Ruffalo for not getting an “Avengers” group tattoo with other stars from the film while appearing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”. “We have an Avengers tattoo. The only person who doesn’t have it is Mark Ruffalo because he’s lame,...

Scarlett Johansson
Hulk
Mark Ruffalo
Seth Meyers
