Checking your car’s oil, and fluids in general, is one of the simplest ways to keep the vehicle happy and healthy. However, it’s also one of the most overlooks aspects of automotive maintenance. People often wait till the light goes on, then take it in for service only to forget about it a little later. However, it’s incredibly important to check your oil frequently in order to make sure it hasn’t caught a case of excessive oil consumption. And yes, even new cars burn oil, so be diligent.