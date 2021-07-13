Landowners, tenants invited to respond to 2021 Missouri rental rate survey
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Landowners lease roughly 35% of Missouri crop, pasture and woodland acreage to renters every year. Rented acreage has increased in recent years as more land has transitioned to the next generation, interest rates have incentivized land investments and interest in carbon markets and working land conservation has grown, said Ben Brown, extension economist with the University of Missouri’s Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute.mycaldwellcounty.com
