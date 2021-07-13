Landowners, tenants invited to respond to 2021 Missouri rental rate survey

Ten years ago in Paris, I was chatting with a woman at a party who grew up in California; when I told her I was from Missouri, she twisted her face and said, “There’s not much culture in Missouri, is there?”Annoyed as I may have been – and I was – it didn’t rattle me. Midwesterners are strong, industrious, and thick-skinned, despite what our generally polite and accommodating demeanor might otherwise suggest. Her comment was par for the Midwest course.I’ve heard my home state of Missouri called “misery,” “flyover country,” and worse. And of course, the barbs always come from...