Tammie Sue Fena

Tammie Fena, age 54 of Stacy, MN, passed away suddenly on July 8, 2021. Born in Duluth, MN. Graduate of Forest Lake High School. Tammie excelled working in the food service industry and mostly Perkins. More recently, Tammie enjoyed working at Industries, Inc. Preceded in death by grandpa and grandma Griffin; aunts and uncles. Survived by mother, Geri (Garry) Colbenson; father, Donald Fena; brother, Tom Fena; step-sisters, Terrie Nelson and Jodie Boonstra; step-brother, Paul Colbenson; niece, Stephanie Fena; love of her life, Dave Bogdanovich. Celebration of Life will be at the Lynwood Township Service Center, 22817 Typo Creek Drive, Stacy, MN 55079, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. Memorials preferred to the family. Special thanks to Community Living Options for their loving care and support.