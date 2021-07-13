Cancel
Owen Roe 2018 Red (Yakima Valley)

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis wine is 49% Merlot and 38% Cabernet Sauvignon, with the rest bits of Cabernet Franc and Malbec. It's immediate in appeal, with piercingly pure aromas of black currant and raspberry along with a dark chocolate accent. The palate explodes with textured, layered yet elegant fruit flavors, backed by lightly sandy tannins. The balance kicks it up a notch. It's an exuberant, thoroughly delicious offering, with no shortage of freshness. Sean P. Sullivan.

