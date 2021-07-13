Cancel
Humboldt County, CA

HumCo Records 52nd COVID-19 Death, 16 New Cases

By Thadeus Greenson
North Coast Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 52nd Humboldt County resident has died of COVID-19, Public Health reported today, while confirming 16 new cases of the virus and one new hospitalization. Over the past week, local officials have been warning that residents age 19 and younger are increasingly accounting for case spread locally amid an upwelling in cases of the Delta variant, which now accounts for one in four infections nationally. The Delta variant is believed to be more contagious than other COVID-19 varieties and to result in more severe illness.

www.northcoastjournal.com

