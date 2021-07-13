Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tioga, NY

Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District office is open to the public

tiogacountyny.com
 14 days ago

Effective immediately the Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (TCSWCD) office will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Due to the nature of our work, the TCWCD staff are often times out of the office providing technical assistance. As such we are setting core office hours from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, where there will be someone in the office to assist walk-ins. If you cannot make this time, please feel free to call the office and schedule an appointment with us at 607-687-3553.

tiogacountyny.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tioga, NY
Tioga County, NY
Government
County
Tioga County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Office Hours#Ins#Technical Assistance#Be Someone#Tcswcd#Tcwcd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Fort Worth, TXABC News

Airlines cite concerns about fuel shortages at some airports

FORT WORTH, Texas -- The fuel needle is moving closer to “empty” at some U.S. airports. American Airlines says it’s running into fuel shortages at some smaller and mid-size airports, and in some cases the airline will add refueling stops or fly fuel into locations where the supply is tight.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy