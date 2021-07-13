Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District office is open to the public

Effective immediately the Tioga County Soil and Water Conservation District (TCSWCD) office will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Due to the nature of our work, the TCWCD staff are often times out of the office providing technical assistance. As such we are setting core office hours from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, where there will be someone in the office to assist walk-ins. If you cannot make this time, please feel free to call the office and schedule an appointment with us at 607-687-3553.