From IDOT: The second phase of construction at the Pinecrest Drive interchange on Interstate 74 (exit 98) in East Peoria begins Monday, July 26. The work involves switching traffic on Pinecrest to the newly constructed pavement and bridge section so that construction can begin on the rest of the pavement and bridge. Lane closures on I-74 in one or both directions will be necessary between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday evenings through Sunday mornings for approximately three weeks. In addition, all lanes of I-74 in both directions will be closed at Pinecrest between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., with traffic detouring using the off- and on-ramps, and the currently closed ramps will be opened.