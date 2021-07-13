Cancel
Salmonfest announces 2021 headliners

By Salmonfest Press Release
Anchorage Press
 12 days ago

Salmonfest announces 2021 headliners including Greensky Bluegrass, Four-Time Grammy Award winner Sarah Jarosz, festival favorites The High Hawks, Pamuya, Vella, and Bay Area Powerhouse Con Brio. This will be the festival’s 10th anniversary celebration. Three days of fish, fun and music August 6th, 7th & 8th at the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds in Ninilchik.

