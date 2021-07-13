Salmonfest announces 2021 headliners

The Newport Folk Festival gets rolling today, with several adjustments to the usual event due to COVID-19, including a vaccination or negative test requirement and a split into two three-day events. But one tradition staying firmly intact is a curated all-hands headlining set on Sunday, this year helmed by Allison Russell. Her surprise guests will remain a secret until they walk onstage, as per custom, but the set is titled “Once and Future Sounds: Roots and Revolution,” and on Instagram Russell describes it as bringing together “BIPOC/LGBTQIA+/Ally visionaries.” She chose the artists, she says, “because their vision, presence and oeuvre is a fulfillment and expansion of the promise of the foundational Folk mother, Odetta, and the anti-bigotry origin (and Herstory) of Newport Folk Festival.” Read more in her post, and look for No Depression’s coverage of Newport in words and photos soon.