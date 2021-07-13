Partial Intersection Closure Notice: E 4th Street and State Street

With a large crowd expected at the Geneva Arts Fair this weekend, Geneva police say a section of South Third Street will be closed during the festival. The Geneva Arts Fair will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in downtown Geneva. To accommodate the event, Third Street from James to South streets will be closed to traffic in both directions starting at 4 p.m. Friday to allow artists to set up their tents. Parking also will be prohibited on that same stretch of Third Street.