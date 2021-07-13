Partial Intersection Closure Notice: E 4th Street and State Street
Beginning July 15, 2021, the contractor will begin the removal of the existing roadway at the East 4th Street and State Street intersection to begin the underground storm sewer crossing work. In order for the contractor to begin removal, a partial intersection closure will be required. Depending on the weather, the closure of this intersection will be in effect for one week, at which point the street will be reopened to traffic. Below you will find a map with the closure area highlighted.www.cedarfalls.com
