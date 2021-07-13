Cancel
Northumberland County, PA

County Court: Sentencings

By Mark Gilger
newsitem.com
 12 days ago

SUNBURY — The following defendant was sentenced in Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas:. Weselley Markwith, 37, of Shamokin, 5 to 10 years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for burglary; concurrent sentence of 16 months to 7 years in state prison, 237 days credit for time served, $50 fine plus costs, $9,028 restitution to Dan Boyd, $2,150 restitution to Butch Reed and $2,400 restitution to Ken Deitrich for another count of burglary; concurrent sentence of 5 to 10 years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for illegal possession of a firearm; concurrent sentence of 1 to 7 years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs, $6,169.59 restitution to Vince Rovito for forgery; 72 hours to 6 months in state prison, $300 fine plus costs for DUI; 4 to 12 months in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for receiving stolen property; 1 to 7 years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs, $19,200 restitution to Fred Edmondson for theft by unlawful taking; 18 months to 7 years in state prison, $50 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

